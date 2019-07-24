Carole King musical 'Beautiful' ending Broadway run in October

“Beautiful,” the Broadway musical celebrating the career of singer-songwriter Carole King, will close on Oct. 27 after a nearly six-year run. The role of King (originated by Jessie Mueller, who won a Tony Award) is currently being played by Grammy nominee Vanessa Carlton. It is the only show that has enjoyed a multiyear run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre since it reopened in 2009 with a panned revival of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Sondheim to appear after ‘Road Show’ matinee

Songwriter Stephen Sondheim will make a rare onstage appearance on Saturday at City Center after the matinee performance of his Off-Broadway musical “Road Show,” which is being performed this week as part of the Encores! Off-Center series. Sondheim will be joined by book writer John Weidman, who also wrote the books of the Sondheim musicals “Assassins” and “Pacific Overtures.” Sondheim and Weidman labored over “Road Show” (which was previously titled “Wise Guys,” “Gold” and “Bounce”) for nearly a decade before it received its world premiere in 2008 at the Public Theater.

LBJ returns in ‘The Great Society’

“The Great Society,” a follow-up by playwright Robert Schenkkan to his prior Lyndon B. Johnson political drama “All the Way” (which played Broadway in 2014 and was turned into an HBO film, both starring Bryan Cranston), will come to Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall — but without Cranston. Instead, Scottish actor Brian Cox (“Succession”) will play LBJ. The cast will also include Bryce Pinkham as Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Everett Dirksen, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey and Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover.

Jack Viertel to end 20-year run at City Center Encores!

Jack Viertel, artistic director of the beloved City Center Encores! series in which rarely-seen musicals receive elaborate staged concert productions, will step down next year after a 20-season run. “This has been a dream job for me … We’ve made some unusual and risky choices, and I’ve been lucky to be dazzled by the productions that resulted,” Viertel said in a statement.

Britney Spears musical delays world premiere

Sorry baby. You’ll have to wait at least one more time. The Broadway-bound Britney Spears jukebox musical “Once Upon a One More Time” has delayed its world premiere run in Chicago from the fall to the spring. According to press notes, the musical re-imagines the actions and motives of fairy tale princesses from a feminist perspective. It will have direction by Kristin Hangii (“Rock of Ages”) and a book by Jon Hartmere (“Bare”).

Spotted …

Trevor Noah at “Beetlejuice” … Khalil Kain at “Pretty Woman” … Amy Poehler and Judd Apatow at “Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees.”