New Yorkers once again have the chance to end their commutes a little bit richer with the return of the Discovery competition series “Cash Cab.”

The Ben Bailey-hosted game show will return this July, the network announced Monday.

“Cash Cab” was rebooted by Discovery last summer after five years off the air. The revived 11th season featured the same premise — New Yorkers and tourists are offered the chance to win big bucks by correctly answering trivia questions — with a few new twists, like allowing stumped passengers to reach out for help through a text or tweet.

Last season also featured a few celebrity passengers, including “Friends” star Matthew Perry and Brooke Shields. Discovery has not yet announced the return of surprise guests, though.

An exact release date hasn’t yet been announced. But, it’ll coincide with the 30th anniversary of the network’s fan-favorite Shark Week special. So, the premiere “Cash Cab” episode is sure to feature some fishy video clips and questions.

The original “Cash Cab” ran on Discovery from 2005 until 2012, when it was canceled. Before returning to his cabbie role last year, comedian Ben Bailey said slipping back into the disco-themed taxi was like “putting on a comfortable, old pair of jeans.”

“I was excited when they first announced it … One game into filming I was like, ‘did we ever stop?’” Bailey joked.