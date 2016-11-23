Cate Blanchett to star in ‘Manifesto,’ Alton Brown to offer general rush tickets and more theater news

A Temptations stage musical is in the works, and more theater news from this week.

Bobby Cannavale will lead a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s rarely-seen expressionistic drama “The Hairy Ape” at the Park Avenue Armory in March. It will be based on Richard Jones’ recent production at London’s Old Vic and incorporate a rotating stage. The Upper East Side venue’s new season will also include “Manifesto,” a “multichannel cinematic installation” in which Cate Blanchett will recite more than 50 artist manifestos.

Alton Brown offering general rush tix

In case you’re around over Thanksgiving weekend, “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science,” a so-called “culinary variety show” featuring the Food Network host, is playing a one-week engagement at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre through Sunday. The show has made available $35 general rush tickets, which can be purchased at the box office on the day of performance. It promises to include songs, puppets, comedy bits, audience participation and food demonstrations.

Kuhn joins ‘Fiddler’ for its final performances

Judy Kuhn (who most recently won acclaim in “Fun Home”) has taken over as Golde (perhaps the most iconic Jewish mother in theater history) in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which is set to close on Dec. 31. Jessica Hecht played her final performance in the role on Sunday. Most of the original cast remains intact, including Danny Burstein, Samantha Massell, Alexandra Silber and Alix Korey.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ heads to the McKittrick

Are you obsessed with “The Nightmare Before Christmas”? The McKittrick Hotel (home of the immersive theater hit “Sleep No More”) will host an elaborate “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed dance party on Dec. 3 as part of its Supercinema series. Attendees will be required to come dressed in attire relating to the film (“All Black” sounds like the easiest option). The party will include scenic design, theatrical performances and an open bar.

Takei asks elected officials to pledge ‘Allegiance’

George Takei, who implored Donald Trump to attend a performance of the musical “Allegiance” (which tackles the Japanese internment camps of World War II) during its brief Broadway run last year, has now invited elected officials nationwide to see the musical when it is screened in movie theaters on Dec. 13. In a news release, Takei took note of how a Trump-campaign surrogate referenced the Japanese internment camps in an attempt to justify a proposed Muslim registry.

Temptations stage musical in the works

The Temptations were briefly touched upon in the Broadway musical “Motown” (along with the numerous other artists from Berry Gordy’s label), but the 1960s pop group may soon get a show of its own. According to an Equity casting notice, director Des McAnuff (“Jersey Boys”) is working on a Temptations musical that will be developed in New York and premiere next year at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. For now, the show is being called “The Detroit Project.”

Spotted …

Andrew Lloyd Webber at “Dear Evan Hansen” … Seth Rogen, Mike Birbiglia and Rosie O’Donnell at “Oh Hello” … Cynthia Nixon and Ben Vereen at “Sweet Charity.”