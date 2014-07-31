Behind the Curtain: Blanchette’s ‘The Maids’ adds matineee show

‘The Maids’ with Blanchett adds matinee

The hot-selling limited run of the disturbingly violent French drama “The Maids” with Cate Blanchett, which starts performances next week at City Center as part of the annual Lincoln Center Festival, has added a matinee performance on Aug. 9 in response to the ticket demand.

Encores! to join ‘The Band Wagon’

Back in 2008, a stage musical version of the 1953 movie musical “The Band Wagon,” with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane (“Xanadu”), received a regional production in San Diego in anticipation of a Broadway run that ultimately never panned out. City Center announced Tuesday that it will present Beane’s version of “The Band Wagon” for 12 performances in November as an Encores! special event. It will star Brian Stokes Mitchell and be directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall.

‘Grinch’ to steal Christmas again at MSG

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” which played Broadway twice and then the Theater at Madison Square Garden, will return to MSG in December in time for the holiday season.

All-star cast for revival of Gurney’s ‘Love Letters’

“Love Letters,” A.R. Gurney’s play in which a male and female read aloud from various letters depicting the course of their lives, will be revived on Broadway this fall at the Nederlander Theatre. As was the case with the original production, well-known actors will play short runs in the two roles. Those already set to appear include Mia Farrow, Carol Burnett, Alan Alda, Candice Bergen, Brian Dennehy, Diana Rigg, Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen.

Martin to return to ‘Pippin’ for 24 shows

Andrea Martin, who earned a Tony for her sublime supporting turn as Berthe in the Broadway revival of “Pippin,” will return to the show for 24 performances in September. Another Tony winner, Priscilla Lopez, is in the role now.

Graham joins LaBute drama

Heather Graham will play a desperate film actor in “The Money Shot,” a new play by Neil LaBute that will run Off-Broadway in September by MCC Theater.

Spotted …

Judd Apatow, Alan Cumming and Julianna Margulies at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”