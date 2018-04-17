Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have tapped relatively unknown director Cathy Yan to helm the studio’s “Birds of Prey,” starring Margot Robbie’s baseball bat-wielding fan favorite Harley Quinn, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

If true, Yan will have earned the job with just one low-budget indie to her name, Sundance Ensemble Acting award-winner “Dead Pigs.” But Deadline said that Yan blew executives away with her “Birds of Prey” presentation, signing on to the role “over numerous well established male directors.” Yan’s entry into the DC Universe marks only the second female director for the comic book studio and the first Asian woman to direct a major superhero movie.

In DC’s source material, the “Birds of Prey” are a group of superpowered women who fight crime in Gotham City, most frequently featuring Black Canary, Batgirl and Huntress.