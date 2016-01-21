‘Cats’ on Broadway returns: Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is back for first time since 2000

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” is headed back to Broadway.

The production will be staged at the Neil Simon Theater. Previews begin July 14, 2016 and opening night is Aug. 2.

The extremely popular musical ran from 1982 – 2000 and was one of the longest running Broadway musicals ever, according to a news release about the upcoming revival. “Cats” is based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” a collection of poems by T.S. Eliot.

“We are delighted to join together to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenal musical back to Broadway,” co-producers The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization said in a news release.

When “Cats” opens, three Lloyd Webber productions will be on Broadway at the same time; it joins “School of Rock — The Musical” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 1.