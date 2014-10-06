CBGB Festival in the spirit of the legendary venue

In the 1970s, CBGB was the breeding ground for New York’s punk scene, launching the careers of legendary acts like The Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. By the time it closed in 2006 it was as much a state of mind as a place. Even though most major up-and-coming bands played elsewhere, CBGB’s legend — and its iconic T-shirts — endured. In 2012, the CBGB Festival was created, booking bands that embodied the club’s spirit around Manhattan and Brooklyn. This year’s festival will feature more than 200 acts including headliner Jane’s Addiction, as well as music-themed films and talks. Here are some of the highlights.

Devo

Often remembered as a one-hit wonder for the early MTV staple “Whip It,” Devo was one of the earliest — and smartest — electro-pop bands. The group’s name refers to the concept of de-evolution, in which man regresses rather than evolves, and many of its songs include funny and insightful social commentary. (Sunday, 4 p.m., Times Square, FREE)Robert DeLong

DeLong was an drummer before moving into the world of electronic dance music. Elements of traditional pop songwriting remain in his sound, even as he experiments by using video game equipment, such as Wii remotes, to make music. (Sunday, 5:30 p.m., Times Square, FREE)Wussy

Two years ago, legendary music critic Robert Christgau called Wussy “the best band in America.” It’s easy to see what drew him in. The band combines harmony-laden Americana with noisy indie rock and has been compared to R.E.M., Heartless Bastards and the Velvet Underground. (Friday, 11 p.m., Knitting Factory, $10)Macy Gray

Soul singer Macy Gray’s career got off to a fast start with the huge hit “I Try,” and a part in the movie “Training Day” before fading due to drug use and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her new album “The Way” is her first of original music in four years, and finds her gritty voice and unique delivery still intact. (Friday, 8 p.m., City Winery, $45-$65)