CBS primetime schedule 2014-2015: ‘Two and a Half Men’ ending, no word on ‘How I Met Your Dad’

NINA RUGGIERO
May 14, 2014
Eight new series are coming to CBS primetime.

CBS announced its 2014-2015 primetime schedule Wednesday, including eight new series, Thursday night football and the return of 21 already running series. “How I Met Your Dad,” the anticipated spin-off of recently departed “How I Met Your Mother,” was not mentioned in CBS’ plans. The network did announce that this 12th season will be the last for “Two and a Half Men.”

The five series that will begin this fall are:

“Madam Secretary”: A drama starring Tea Leoni as U.S. Secretary of State

“NCIS: New Orleans”: A spinoff of the popular series starring Scott Bakula 

“Scorpion”: Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel and Robert Patrick star in the true story of a genius and his quirky team who work to protect the U.S. from tech threats

“Stalker”: A psychological thriller starring Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q as detectives who investigate stalking cases

“The McCarthys”: A comedy about a Boston-based family of sports-fanatics starring Laurie Metcalf, Tyler Ritter, Jack McGee and Joey McIntyre

Other new series on the way include “Battle Creek,” a police drama series starring Josh Duhamel, a modern take on “The Odd Couple” starring Matthew Perry as Oscar and Thomas Lennon as Felix, and “CSI: Cyber,” a CSI spin-off focusing on digital crime.

Network favorites “The Big Bang Theory,” “2 Broke Girls,” “NCIS” and “The Good Wife” are among the returning series.

