Celeb sightings: Colin Quinn, Tyson Beckford and more

JULIE GORDON
January 22, 2014
Colin Quinn digging into pan-roasted salmon at Pounds & Ounces in Chelsea

Betsey Johnson buying jewelry at Chuckies New York on Madison Avenue

Tyson Beckford hanging out with a friend at VIP Room in the Meatpacking District

