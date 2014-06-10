Quantcast
Celeb sightings: Kourtney Kardashian, Mamie Gummer and more

JULIE GORDON
June 10, 2014
Celebs enjoy Shakespeare in the Park, classes at Brooklyn Bodyburn and more.

Mamie Gummer having sushi at Ocean Grill before seeing friend Pedro Pascal perform in Shakespeare in the Park’s “Much Ado About Nothing”
 
Kourtney Kardashian filming a scene for “Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons” at Southampton Social Club
 
Andre 3000 sharing a dinner of kale salad, branzino and panna cotta with a female friend at David Burke’s new restaurant Fabrick at the Archer Hotel
 
Debra Messing and boyfriend Will Chase attending Christian Siriano’s resort 2015 fashion presentation at the designer’s Elizabeth Street boutique
 
Joan Smalls taking a fitness class at Brooklyn Bodyburn in Williamsburg
 
Tiffani Thiessen at Village newbie Wink Brow Bar getting a full set of eyelashes

Send your celebrity sightings to julie.gordon@am-ny.com.

