Liza Minnelli celebrating her 68th birthday at Gallaghers Steakhouse in midtown “The Face” co-stars Naomi Campbell and Nigel Barker eating …

Liza Minnelli celebrating her 68th birthday at Gallaghers Steakhouse in midtown

“The Face” co-stars Naomi Campbell and Nigel Barker eating dinner together at Bodega Negra

Nina Agdal taking a class at Barry’s Bootcamp in ChelseaWallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan and his bandmates drinking margaritas and beers at Fabbrica Restaurant & Bar in Williamsburg