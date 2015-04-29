Celebrate Brooklyn 2015 season shows announced

Prospect Park will be bumping again this sunmer.

What is better than a summer concert? On a beautiful night, a cool breeze and some tasty tunes are certainly all you need.

Celebrate Brooklyn! knows this and that’s why since 1979 they’ve been putting on outdoor shows at the Prospect Park bandshell. Some shows are free, some are benefits, all are awesome.

The 2015 lineup has started to come together. Here are some highlights:

Opening night, June 3, free: CHAKA KHAN

June 17, benefit: DAMIEN RICE

June 25, free: LUCINDA WILLIAMS & JASON WALKER

July 11, free: THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS & THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN

July 21, benefit: INTERPOL

July 22, benefit: MODEST MOUSE

July 31, free: BIG K.R.I.T/ ANGEL HAZE/ THE D.R.E.A.M. RING: FLEXN

August 4: EDWARD SHARPE & THE MAGNETIC ZEROS

Aug. 12, benefit: WILLIE NELSON & THE OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW

The bandshell is located at 9th Street and Prospect Park West. More info and tickets at BricArtsMedia.org.