Celebrate Brooklyn 2015 season shows announced

What is better than a summer concert? On a beautiful night, a cool breeze and some tasty tunes are certainly all you need.
Celebrate Brooklyn! knows this and that’s why since 1979 they’ve been putting on outdoor shows at the Prospect Park bandshell. Some shows are free, some are benefits, all are awesome.
The 2015 lineup has started to come together. Here are some highlights:
Opening night, June 3, free: CHAKA KHAN
June 17, benefit: DAMIEN RICE
June 25, free: LUCINDA WILLIAMS & JASON WALKER
July 11, free: THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS & THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN
July 21, benefit: INTERPOL
July 22, benefit: MODEST MOUSE
July 31, free: BIG K.R.I.T/ ANGEL HAZE/ THE D.R.E.A.M. RING: FLEXN
August 4: EDWARD SHARPE & THE MAGNETIC ZEROS
Aug. 12, benefit: WILLIE NELSON & THE OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW
The bandshell is located at 9th Street and Prospect Park West. More info and tickets at BricArtsMedia.org.