Celebrate Brooklyn! 2017 lineup: Chronixx, Andrew Bird, more to perform

The 39th season includes acts from Mexico to Senegal, New Orleans to NYC.

A world of music is coming to Brooklyn this summer.

As part of the 39th season of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Performance Arts Festival, artists from Mexico, Lebanon, Senegal, New Orleans and New York City are set to perform in the Prospect Park Bandshell. The complete season was announced Tuesday, and it kicks off on June 7 with a free opening night concert by the eclectic Boston band Lake Street Dive.

Highlights of the free concerts in the series include the annual children’s concert, this summer featuring Lisa Loeb and the Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights; the eight-piece New Orlean’s brass ensemble The Soul Rebels; Jamaican reggae artist Chronixx; the violinist (and whistler) Andrew Bird; and banjo-legend Bela Fleck, with the Flecktones and Nellie McKay.

Ticketed events include performances by Conor Oberst; Sufjan Stevens with Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister; The Shins and Fleet Foxes, although the latter two shows are benefits that are already sold out.

The series runs from June 7 through Aug. 12 and also includes dance performances and music and movies nights, where live music will accompany screenings of “Selma,” “Creed” and “Maciste all’Inferno,” a 1925 silent film.