Quantcast
Gary Oldman defends Alec Baldwin and Mel Gibson in Playboy interview | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Gary Oldman defends Alec Baldwin and Mel Gibson in Playboy interview

By
0
comments
Posted on

Gary Oldman, who raged against hypocrisy, political correctness and rationalized the offensive rants of actors Mel Gibson and Alec Baldwin in a Playboy interview, is getting blowback.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

In the interview, published online Monday, Oldman insisted, “we all say those things,” regarding Gibson’s use of racial slurs during his infamous 2006 arrest for drunken driving. Oldman asked rhetorically if the policeman who arrested Oldman ever used those words himself.

Former L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy James Mee, who arrested Gibson, told TMZ, “the N-word is a scary word,” and “I would never even dream of using it. . . . Why would I, as a Jew, do that to other races?”

In the interview, Oldman, 56, said “Mel Gibson is in a town that is run by Jews and he said the wrong thing.”

Abraham H. Foxman, director of the Ant-Defamation League, said in a statment Tuesdaythat the British actor “should know better than to repeat tired anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish control of Hollywood.”

“This notion that he’s defending Mel and Alec is preposterous,” said Oldman’s manager, Douglas Urbanski. “Gary Oldman would not defend hate speech or any divisive speech. The piece lacked a kind of balance on that regard.”

Oldman “finds any kind of bigotry, homophobia, anti-Semitism, racism or sexism unacceptable and disgraceful,” Urbanski said in the statement.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC