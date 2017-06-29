Adele may never tour again, she reveals at London concert | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rumor has it Adele is done with touring — forever.

The superstar, who’s never made secret of her stage fright, placed a handwritten note inside a fan’s program for her Wednesday night Wembley Stadium concert that suggested the world tour she’s about to wrap up will be her last.

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” wrote the 29-year-old British singer and mom of one.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she explained, adding “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live.”

Sounds like Adele is ready to spend some quality time with 4-year-old son Angelo and husband Simon Konecki.

The touching note didn’t mention the $150 million Forbes has estimated the multicontinent, 100-plus date “25” tour may bring in for the star.