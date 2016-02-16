Adele treats herself to In-N-Out after Grammys | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Sometimes a burger will make it all better. Adele, wise woman that she is, turned to a tried and true love after the kerfuffle during her performance at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Monday night.

California stalwart In-N-Out Burger came to the 27-year-old singer’s rescue, and she tweeted that the onstage mishap at least lead her to her burger destiny.

“The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that’s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. [Expletive] happens,” the “Hello” singer explained of the onstage stuff-up.

“Because of it though … I’m treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it,” she tweeted.

Love that silver lining attitude!