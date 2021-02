Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Alexa Ray Joel is heading back into the spotlight following an onstage collapse last month.

The singer will perform from June 24-28 at Cafe Carlyle, making her “triumphant return” to the stage, the venue said, after she was forced to cancel performances this spring.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the emergency room in mid-April after the episode, which was the result of vasovagal syncope, one of the most common causes of fainting.