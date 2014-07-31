Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz expecting baby No. 2 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz have two reasons to celebrate: their fourth wedding anniversary and a baby on the way.

The couple is expecting their second child, the songstress announced via an Instagram photo of the happy pair, which shows off her growing baby bump in a flowing white dress.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life,” Keys captioned the snap, posted on Thursday. “And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

On his Instagram page, Swizz, 35, posted a similar picture, taken from the same photo shoot, writing: “Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above.”

“Happy Anniversary my Goddess,” Swizz added. “4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah.”

Keys, 33, and her producer husband (whose real name is Kasseem Dean), have one son, Egypt, who turns four years old this fall.