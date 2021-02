Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A whole lotta ladies are getting ready to celebrate Barbara Walters.

On May 15, the day before Walters retires, all 11 co-hosts of ABC’s “The View,” former and current, will appear on the show to fete the legendary Walters, ABC announced on Wednesday.

Meredith Vieira, Rosie O’Donnell, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Star Jones, Joy Behar, Lisa Ling and Debbie Matenopoulos will join current co-hosts Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy.