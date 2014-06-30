Amanda Bynes' bong-tossing case dismissed in court | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amanda Bynes’ days as an NYC outlaw are officially behind her.

The actress, who went on a very public downward spiral in 2013 after police said they saw her throw a bong out the window of her 36th floor Manhattan apartment, has had her case dismissed, the Associated Press reports.

Bynes was told by a judge that her charges– marijuana posession and reckless endangerment– would be thrown out if she went to counseling twice a week and steered clear of trouble for six months. Her attorney submitted an affidavit asserting Bynes’ compliance, the AP says, and the case is now sealed.

Meanwhile, the West Coast seems to be doing Bynes good, as she has ditched her eccentric wigs, stopped calling people ugly on Twitter and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Maybe there is hope for Shia LaBeouf, after all.