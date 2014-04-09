Amanda Bynes' schizophrenia a rumor, says her lawyer | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Though she has had her share of troubles, Amanda Bynes does not suffer from schizophrenia.

“There has been much speculation about Amanda’s medical condition,” Bynes’ attorney, Tamar Arminak, told People magazine. “She asked me to dispel certain rumors. For the record, Amanda does not have schizophrenia, nor has she ever been diagnosed with it.”

Arminak also said the 28-year-old actress has also “never had a history of abusing alcohol or hard drugs, and she’s proud to say she’s been marijuana-free for the past nine months.

“Amanda currently is on zero medication,” Arminak added.

In December, the 28-year-old actress left a psychiatric facility following a very public meltdown. Since leaving treatment, she has enrolled in classes at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California.

Earlier this month, She tweeted photos of herself looking happy and healthy while on spring break.

A source told People that Bynes undergoes outpatient therapy “several times a week,” and is still “working through the causes of her past bizarre behavior.”