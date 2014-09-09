Amid Mariah Carey split, Nick Cannon in 'great mood' in New York | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fashion shows and DJ gigs are just the remedy for a breakup — if you’re Nick Cannon.

Cannon, in the midst of a split from wife Mariah Carey, was all over Fashion Week and parties this week in New York.

On Monday, he hit up Libertine’s runway show at Lincoln Center, plus a party celebrating NBA star Chris Bosh’s new tie line, Mr. Nice Tie.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, he played a surprise DJ set at The Ainsworth’s NFL kickoff party, where a witness said he was in good spirits.

“Nick was in a great mood and seemed really happy,” the spy dished.

Carey, 44, and Cannon, 33, have been married for six years and have 3-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.