LATEST PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Amy Schumer arrested at Brett Kavanaugh protest, reports say

Schumer has spoken out against Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Comedian Amy Schumer is led away after she

Comedian Amy Schumer is led away after she was arrested during a protest against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Thursday at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.  Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Alex Wong

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday during a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Washington Post reported.

Schumer, 37, was among hundreds protesting at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, the same day an FBI report on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh was being reviewed by senators.

Videos posted on Twitter show Schumer, the cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), in a long line of protesters being led away from the protest by several officers.

Capitol Hill police declined to confirm the names of people arrested, saying they were processing the arrests of 293 people who were allegedly unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Building. All were charged with violating local law against crowding and obstructing, police said.

Amy Schumer has been vocal against Kavanaugh's nomination. The Hill, a Capitol Hill media outlet, posted video of her speech at the protest. 

"No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down," she said. "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter."

Schumer's attorney declined to comment. Her publicist did not return calls for comment.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was also at the protest and tweeted at 5 p.m. that she had been arrested.

She wrote, “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power” and posted a photo of herself holding aloft a sign that read, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

Entertainment photos & videos

Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Beer and movie festivals and more to do this weekend
Relive the 1980s and 90s at Moxy Times Return to the 1990s and more this week
NYC nightclubs of the '70s packed patrons under Inside the disco nightclubs of the '70s
Celebrities spotted at Comic Con
The annual New York Comic Con kicked off on Cosplayers channel their inner superhero at Comic Con
Created along with the British Library, this celebration Get spooked at these Halloween events