Amy Schumer: Man took pictures of me, said 'it's America and we paid for you' | amNewYork

Amy Schumer said that a man in Greenville, South Carolina, took pictures of her against her wishes, even telling the comedian “it’s America and we paid for you.”

The 34-year-old comedian on Saturday posted a photo of a man on Instagram and said that he ran up to her and “put a camera in [her] face.”

She explained, “I asked him to stop and he said ‘no it’s America and we paid for you’ this was in front of his daughter. I was saying stop and no. Great message to your kid. Yes legally you are allowed to take a picture of me. But I was asking you to stop and saying no. I will not take picture with people anymore and it’s because of this dude in Greenville.”

Schumer later tweeted that she would still take photos with “nice people” when it’s a good time for her to do so. “But I don’t owe you anything,” she added.

She also thanked fans for their support following the ordeal.