Amy Schumer says Met Gala ‘felt like a punishment’ | amNewYork

What will Anna Wintour say?

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Amy Schumer, a self-described introvert, said attending May’s Met Gala “felt like a punishment.”

“I left, not the second I could, [but] I left earlier than I should have been allowed,” she told the SiriusXM radio host on his show, describing celebrity parties as “disgusting” and her “worst nightmare.”

“I got to meet Beyoncé, and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met Gala?’ and I was like, ‘It’s my last,’” the 35-year-old laughed.

“It’s not me and I don’t like it,” she continued, adding, “We’re dressed up like a bunch of [expletive] [expletives],” as she explained the farcical nature of shallow celebrity events.

After Schumer’s description of her experience, we can only guess Wintour — Vogue’s editor and dictator of the guest list for the Metropolitan Museum’s night of nights — has scrubbed out the comedian’s name for next year’s bash.