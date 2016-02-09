Andy Murray baby born: Wife Kim Sears welcomes girl | amNewYork

Quantcast
Andy Murray baby born: Wife Kim Sears welcomes girl

Ace news for Scottish tennis champ Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears — the pair have become parents to a bonny baby girl.

Murray’s agent confirmed the news Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Andy and Kim had a daughter in the early hours of Sunday morning and the family [is] doing well.”

On Tuesday, Andy’s mother, Judy, tweeted a very sweet picture of a mommy, daddy and “baby” tennis balls, with the caption “Tennis family. #cute”. This is the first child for the couple, who wed last April after 10 years of dating.

