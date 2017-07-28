Aniston, Witherspoon to co-star in TV series about New York morning shows, report says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a Green sister reunion … sort of.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — who last appeared on TV together 17 years ago as sisters on “Friends” — will reportedly co-star in an upcoming series.

Their exact roles have not yet been announced, but the series will see them navigate the morning show scene in New York and beyond, Deadline reports. One can only expect “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to come up in the mix.

The untitled hour-long drama will reportedly come from the former head of HBO drama development, Michael Ellenberg, but it hasn’t yet been picked up by a network or streaming service.

While Witherspoon is coming off the success of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” the new series will mark Aniston’s return to TV.

The actress has appeared in several films since we bid adieu to “Friends” in 2004 — her most recent being last holiday season’s “Office Christmas Party” — and guest starred on series including “30 Rock,” “Cougar Town” and “Burning Love,” but she hasn’t held a long-term TV role.

An expected premiere date has not yet been released.