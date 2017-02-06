Quantcast
Annette Bening joins ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’ | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Annette Bening joins ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’

By
0
comments
Posted on

Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening has joined the cast of FX’s upcoming “Katrina: American Crime Story.”

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The actress, 58, will play former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco in the series about 2005’s catastrophic Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Alumni from FX’s monstrously successful “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Courtney B. Vance are also cast in the series, which isn’t expected to air until 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bening most recently starred in “20th Century Women,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC