Annette Bening joins ‘Katrina: American Crime Story’ | amNewYork

Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening has joined the cast of FX’s upcoming “Katrina: American Crime Story.”

The actress, 58, will play former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco in the series about 2005’s catastrophic Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Alumni from FX’s monstrously successful “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Courtney B. Vance are also cast in the series, which isn’t expected to air until 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bening most recently starred in “20th Century Women,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.