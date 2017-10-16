The doctor is in, on Broadway.

Anthony Edwards, the Golden Globe Award-winning star of “ER,” is making his Broadway debut in the revival of the Mark Medoff play “Children of a Lesser God” in the role of Mr. Franklin. The play starts previews March 22, with opening night April 11.

Edwards — who also won an Emmy for “Temple Grandin” in 2010 — will share the stage with “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Affair” star Joshua Jackson as James Leeds and Lauren Ridloff as Sarah Norman, also making their Broadway debuts.

Produced by Hal Luftig, the play is a love story set at a school for the deaf, between a therapist and a former student working as a maid at the school.

Tony winner Kenny Leon (“A Raisin in the Sun”) is directing.

The original run of the play opened March 30, 1980, and put on 887 performances, winning four Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Actor in a play (John Rubinstein) and Best Actress in a Play (Phyllis Frelich). It also won two Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Actor in a play (Rubinstein).

The play was also turned into a motion picture in 1986 starring William Hurt, Marlee Matlin and Philip Bosco, and was nominated for five Oscars, with Matlin winning for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The play will be running at Studio 54 and tickets are now on sale at telecharge .com. For more information, go to childrenofalessergod broadway.com.