Anthony Weiner to appear in Amazon comedy about senators in Washington, D.C. | amNewYork

Anthony Weiner in Union Square. (Aug. 29, 2013) Photo Credit: YouTube

Former congressman Anthony Weiner is ready for his closeup.

Weiner, 49, is making a cameo appearance on the season finale of the Amazon Instand Video comedy, "Alpha House" along with former GOP chairman Michael Steele, former NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Writer Jonathan Alter, an executive producer of the show, "is a friend. He asked me to do it as a favor," Weiner told amNewYork in an email.

The experience left Weiner impressed with the supporting players in the city’s entertainment industry. "It was fascinating to see the skill and hard work of the crew. I see why NYC has become such a TV and movie capital," said Weiner, adding that the Big Apple has "an amazing pool of talent."

Weiner won’t be hogging the stage and eating the scenery, he promised. "I don’t think I’m identified at all," he said of his role, noting he had yet to see the episode himself.

After disappearing from public view for nearly two years because od his sexting scandal, the Democrat’s unlikely run for mayor was undone by the emergence of more lewd photographs and online chats.

The series, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Garry Trudeau and available through Amazon’s online streaming service, details the antics and travails of four Republican senators who share a house in Washington, D.C. It stars John Goodman, Mark Consuelos, Clark Johnson and Matt Malloy, with appearances by Wanda Sykes, Cynthia Nixon, Amy Sedaris and others. Bill Murray appears as a jailed senator in Friday’s show.

Weiner said his scene was filmed at the Upper West Side’s Riverside Church. According to an Amazon newselease, Friday’s finale involves Goodman’s character, Sen. Gil John Biggs, planning an unexpected event after a fellow senator dies following an "encounter."