True love follows no timeline for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The reported newly engaged couple has already moved in together, in New York City.

Grande dropped the news on Instagram that she and Davidson, both 24, had surpassed yet another relationship milestone: “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she wrote. Two days later, they were spotted by paparazzi furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware in the Flatiron District.

According to TMZ, the duo is getting cozy in a luxury apartment complex in Chelsea that’s priced at $16 million. Their new 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom pad designed by architect Zaha Hadid reportedly includes access to a swimming pool, gym and private IMAX theater. Grande and her fiance have yet to confirm the news on social media.

The new roommates have been the subject of media attention since news first broke of their reported engagement on June 11 — a mere three weeks after they began dating. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and “Saturday Night Live” comedian, a Staten Island native, haven’t been shy about showing their affection on social media, sharing images of themselves donning “Harry Potter” costumes, cuddling up to each other and showing off matching tattoos.

On Friday, they were spotted at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, where Davidson had performed a set. Stand-up comedian Sherrod Small shared a photo with the couple and John Mayer at the Cellar.

“The Almost Newlyweds .. so happy … Pete good move, she’s smart, funny and adorable Congrats,” Small wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. An oversized sweater left it unclear whether or not Grande was wearing a ring. A large pear-shaped diamond was spotted on her ring finger during her Wango Tango performance in California earlier this month.