Ariana Grande is so into Pete Davidson. In fact, the pop star is so into the “Saturday Night Live” cast member that after a whirlwind romance the pair are reportedly engaged.

Just three weeks after news emerged that Grande and Davidson are an item, multiple outlets on Monday — including TMZ, People magazine and Us Weekly — confirmed with “sources” that the couple are now planning to wed. Us Weekly reported that Grande and Davidson were spotted at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend, “telling people that they’re engaged.”

At press time, neither star had publicly commented on the news and their representatives had not responded to requests for comment.

It’s somewhat out of character for the lovebirds to remain coy — since going public with their romance, the singer and the Staten Island-native have published multiple PDA-filled posts to social media.

The 24-year-olds have been seen posing in “Harry Potter” costumes together on Instagram, and Davidson has even shared photos of Ariana Grande-themed tattoos he apparently got inked.

While it’s rumored they first got together a little over a month ago, it wasn’t that long ago that Grande and Davidson were each dating other celebrities.

For two years Davidson was dating fellow comic Cazzie David, 24, the daughter of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David. Davidson revealed in an interview with Complex mid-May that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Earlier in May, Grande and rapper Mac Miller, 26, confirmed that they had called time on their relationship, which also lasted two years.