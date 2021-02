Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As Ashley Tisdale readies to walk down the aisle, she and fiance Christopher French are spending some low-key quality time together in Manhattan.

The couple recently indulged their sweet side at Serendipity 3, sharing a Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. Tisdale was “glowing” with happiness, a witness said of the “High School Musical” star, who sat close to her beau.

Tisdale, 29, and French, a musician, got engaged last summer.