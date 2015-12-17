Azealia Banks, rapper, charged with biting bouncer’s breast, punching her | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rapper Azealia Banks was charged with punching and biting the breast of a woman who was escorting her out of a West Village club, police said.

Banks, 24, was being taken out of the Up and Down club on West 14th Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday when she allegedly “became verbally abusive” and attacked the 28-year-old employee, police said.

She was released without bail at her arraignment late Wednesday.

Banks, who grew up in Harlem, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree attempted assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim suffered redness and swelling but refused medical attention, and a temporary order of protection was issued.

Banks’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2. An attorney for Banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banks, a Harlem native, has publicly feuded with several other celebrities. She released her album “Broke with Expensive Taste” last year.