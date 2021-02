Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a seriously chic family affair.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West joins her famous parents inside the April issue of Vogue.

The rapper and the reality star made not-so-positive waves in the fashion community when it was announced Friday that they’d landed the coveted cover of the fashion monthly.

In the family photo, little North poses alongside a shirtless West and mama Kardashian, wearing white.

The engaged couple welcomed their baby in June.