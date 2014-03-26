'Bachelorette' duo Ashley and J.P. expecting first child | amNewYork

Congrats!
Married “Bachelorette” alum Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are expecting their first child in October, the couple told In Touch Weekly.
“I’m a little nervous, but we’re very excited,” said Hebert, who is three months along. “I’ve wanted a child for a while.”
He added: “It’s nice not to have to keep a secret anymore. We’re beyond thrilled.”
Coincidentally, the duo found out about Hebert’s pregnancy while in Santa Barbara, Calif., for “Bachelor” alumni Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice’s recent wedding.
After taking a few pregnancy tests that only produced a faint line, this time “there was legitimately a line,” Rosenbaum said.
“That’s when we officially found out — of course it would be at a “Bachelor” wedding,” he said.
Hebert, 29, and Rosenbaum, 37, wed in December 2012.