'Bachelorette' duo Ashley and J.P. expecting first child | amNewYork

‘Bachelorette’ duo Ashley and J.P. expecting first child

Congrats!

Married “Bachelorette” alum Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are expecting their first child in October, the couple told In Touch Weekly.

“I’m a little nervous, but we’re very excited,” said Hebert, who is three months along. “I’ve wanted a child for a while.”

He added: “It’s nice not to have to keep a secret anymore. We’re beyond thrilled.”

Coincidentally, the duo found out about Hebert’s pregnancy while in Santa Barbara, Calif., for “Bachelor” alumni Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice’s recent wedding.

After taking a few pregnancy tests that only produced a faint line, this time “there was legitimately a line,” Rosenbaum said.

“That’s when we officially found out — of course it would be at a “Bachelor” wedding,” he said.

Hebert, 29, and Rosenbaum, 37, wed in December 2012.

