Behati Prinsloo: Having children is 'definite' | amNewYork

Behati Prinsloo: Having children is ‘definite’

Kids? A “definite” for Behati Prinsloo. But planning the rest of her future? Well, that’s a different story for the model, who wed Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine earlier this month.

“I have no expectations,” Prinsloo, 25, told NET-A-PORTER. “Not in a bad way, but I’ve learned that you can’t plan ahead. I live day by day and see what happens. It’s vague, but I like it that way.”

The Victoria’s Secret stunner and Levine, 35, got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of family and famous friends like Jason Segel, Coco Rocha and Erin Heatherton.

Funnyman and good friend Jonah Hill officiated the ceremony, according to E! News.

