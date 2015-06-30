Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to divorce: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a sad, sad day in Hollywood.

Just one day after their 10 year wedding anniversary, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have confirmed to People Magazine that they are divorcing.

Affleck, 42, and Garner, 43, met on the set of “Daredevil” in 2003. Since then, they’ve become the kind of couple that restored our faith in Hollywood love, often spotted on dressed-down dates or taking their three kids, Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3, to the park for low-key family fun.

Their heart-breaking joint statement to People reads:

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

