Ben Platt to star in new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy | amNewYork

In news that is sure to be music to every Broadway fan’s ears, “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt is set to make his Netflix debut in an upcoming series from Ryan Murphy, Deadline reported Monday.

The Tony-winner’s potential castmates for “The Politician” (which has been described as a satirical comedy with musical numbers) are equally exciting — both Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are rumored to be in talks to join the series.

“I’ve been anxiously waiting to share this news with the world,” the 24-year-old Platt posted to Twitter on Monday. “Life, and [Ryan Murphy], are but a dream. We’re gonna knock your socks off.”

Writers Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, who have previously collaborated with Murphy on “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” are also on board for “The Politician,” which Deadline says will revolve around the political aspirations of a wealthy Californian man, played by Platt. Two seasons have been secured, according to multiple reports.

According to Deadline, Netflix won out over Hulu and Amazon in a bidding war for the series. It’s the second Murphy-helmed show the streaming giant has picked up of late: last year Netflix secured “Ratched,” starring Sarah Paulson as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s” Nurse Ratched, in what has been dubbed something of an origin tale.