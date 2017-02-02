Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, singer announces on Instagram | amNewYork

Quantcast
Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, singer announces on Instagram

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, singer announces on Instagram

Queen Bey dropped a bombshell on her Instagram account Wednesday, posting a pregnant photo of herself and revealing she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the post read.

The announcement quickly became the most-liked Instagram post ever, garnering more than 7.2 million likes in less than 24 hours, according to the social media network. Bey’s new babies knocked Selena Gomez’s Coke ad off the top spot.

The music icons are parents to Blue Ivy, who is five years old.

