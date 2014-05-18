Quantcast
Beyonce posts happy selfie with Solange | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Beyonce posts happy selfie with Solange

By
0
comments
Posted on

That’s sisterly love, y’all!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Beyoncé is showing the world that there’s no bad blood between herself and little sister Solange Knowles following Solange’s attack on Bey’s hubby Jay Z earlier this month.

On Saturday night, the songstress posted a new photo of the two ladies, smiling and with their arms around each other, captioned: “New Orleans May17th 2014.”
Jay joined the sisters for lunch in New Orleans on Saturday, according to TMZ.com

The couple released a statement on Thursday regarding the incident, telling the AP that Jay and his sister-in-law “have apologized to each other.”
 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC