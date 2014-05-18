Beyonce posts happy selfie with Solange | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

That’s sisterly love, y’all!

Beyoncé is showing the world that there’s no bad blood between herself and little sister Solange Knowles following Solange’s attack on Bey’s hubby Jay Z earlier this month.

On Saturday night, the songstress posted a new photo of the two ladies, smiling and with their arms around each other, captioned: “New Orleans May17th 2014.”

Jay joined the sisters for lunch in New Orleans on Saturday, according to TMZ.com.

The couple released a statement on Thursday regarding the incident, telling the AP that Jay and his sister-in-law “have apologized to each other.”

