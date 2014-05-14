Beyonce posts Instagram pics with Solange following alleged Met Gala attack | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beyoncé seems out to prove that she and sister Solange Knowles are on good terms following Solange’s alleged attack on Bey’s rapper hubby Jay Z.

Beyoncé shared four throwback photos on Instagram on Wednesday of the famous sisters looking oh-so happy, smiling, hugging and mugging for the camera. The 32-year-old songstress captioned the first snap with the words “Good Morning,” while the other pics didn’t have captions.

The picture-posting comes two days after video surfaced of 27-year-old Solange allegedly assaulting Jay Z in an elevator at The Standard Hotel, where the trio attended a party following the Met Gala on May 6. In the footage, released by TMZ.com, Solange is seen kicking, punching and screaming at Jay Z, before being restrained by an apparent bodyguard, while Beyoncé stands by taking in the scene.