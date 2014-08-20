Beyonce seeks 'conscious uncoupling' advice from Gwyneth Paltrow | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beyoncé has turned to Miss “conscious uncoupling” herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, for advice on — what else? — going through a divorce.

The songstress “has sought Gwyneth Paltrow’s advice as she plans her split” from hubby Jay Z, a source told Us Weekly. Beyoncé and her rapper beau have been plagued by breakup rumors lately, with Beyoncé trying to quash chatter with a bevy of family-focused Instagram posts.

Various sources told Us Weekly that the couple will separate this fall, after their On The Run Tour wraps in Paris.

Paltrow, 41, and her husband of 10 years, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, announced their breakup in March, calling their split an amicable “conscious uncoupling.” Since then, the two have been friendly toward one another, even going on vacation together with their two children, Apple and Moses.

Beyoncé apparently wants to take a cue from pal Paltrow’s playbook.

“The day after the announcement, Bey and Jay will be spotted together,” the source said. “The two will be all lovey-dovey.”

Beyoncé, 32, and Jay Z, 44, have a 2-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. They wed in 2008.