Beyonce tries to quash Jay Z breakup chatter | amNewYork

Well, that’s one way to (attempt to) put the kibbosh on the breakup chatter.

Amid persistent reports that Beyoncé and Jay Z are headed for Splitsville, the songstress shared a photo of herself wearing a jersey emblazoned with the moniker Carter, her hubby’s last name, and nothing else.

The sexy picture, which Beyoncé posted to Instagram on Saturday, is not accompanied by a caption.

Recent reports have claimed the couple is only still together because of their On The Run tour, which wrapped its American leg on Wednesday before two final shows in Paris next month, and all the moolah they’ve been raking in because of it.

Beyoncé , 32, and Jay Z, 44, got hitched in 2008. Their daughter Blue Ivy Carter is 2 years old.