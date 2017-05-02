Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds shine in Humans of New York spotlight | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The perfection that is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds was captured by Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton at the Met Gala Monday night.

The HONY social media account — with more than 24 million combined followers across platforms — typically features portraits and interviews captured on the streets of New York City, giving your everyday resident or tourist a brief moment in the spotlight.

Stanton may not have captured Lively and Reynolds donning sweats during an impromptu trip to Whole Foods, but his feature reminds us that the black-tie gala attendees are New Yorkers nonetheless.

Reynolds used the HONY spotlight to express his love and admiration for his wife.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy,” he told Stanton. “She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and are the parents of two children (Ines and James). The “Gossip Girl” alum and her family live a laid-back country lifestyle in the suburbs in Bedford, New York.