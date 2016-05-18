Blake Lively's 'Oakland booty' Instagram post slammed as racially insensitive | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Blake Lively has quickly gone from the queen of the Cannes Film Festival to the brunt of social media shade.

The pregnant “Gossip Girl” actress posted a photo of herself in one of at least 10 different outfits she rocked through the week on her Instagram on Tuesday. But, it wasn’t her dress that has her social media followers in an uproar — it was her caption.

“L.A. face with an Oakland booty,” Lively wrote under a photo composite of herself.

Some social media users found her reference to the lyric straight out of the 1990s hit “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot to be racially insensitive.

“Another day, another rich white woman using WOC’s bodies as a punchline and commodity, one Twitter user wrote. “As if Blake Lively wasn’t the worst already.”

“#WhitePrivilege means bragging about your ‘Oakland Booty’ with no empathy for Black Oaklander’s lives, @BlakeLively,” another wrote.

But, most of Lively’s fans still have her back. The Instagram photo has since been flooded by thousands of comments showing support.

“Booty Booty Booty! Looking good. Haters gonna hate,” a fan commented on her Instagram photo.