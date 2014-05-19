Blake Lively supports Ryan Reynolds following film boos | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Blake Lively is there to support her man!

The blonde bombshell provided a shoulder to cry on for actor hubby Ryan Reynolds when his flick “The Captive” got booed during the Cannes Film Festival.

After the movie was greeted with “a smattering of boos” at Cannes, as per Variety, Reynolds reportedly spent a quiet evening at the Hotel Martinez terrace restaurant his wife instead of heading to the premiere party with the rest of the cast.

“[It] looked like Blake was trying to cheer him up a few times,” a source told Us Weekly. “She rubbed his arm like she was consoling him and kept whispering in his ear. At one point, Ryan smiled ? and leaned into her for a kiss on the lips.”

Added the source: “Wouldn’t be surprised if he skipped out on his party because the film is getting terrible reviews.”

The usually private couple has been quite public with their relationship lately, hitting the red carpet together during Cannes and at the swanky Met Gala in New York earlier this month.