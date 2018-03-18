Blue Ivy steals the show at Los Angeles charity art auction | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

She may only be 6 years old but Blue Ivy is a boss in the bidding room.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child ruled the room at an art auction in Los Angeles over the weekend, bidding tens of thousands of dollars for multiple artworks. The second annual Wearable Art Gala was organized by Blue’s grandma, Tina Knowles Lawson, and raised money for North Hollywood’s WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center.

Blue offered a cool $19,000 for a portrait of Sidney Poitier at the Saturday night event, only to be outbid by Tyler Perry for the piece. The youngster successfully bid $10,000 for a Samuel Levi Jones artwork, according to Vanity Fair.

Aunt Solange Knowles was also among stars to attend the gala.