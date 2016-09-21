Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split: Reports of custody battle and more | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s Day 2 of the post-Brangelina era — here’s a roundup of the latest news:

— At the split’s epicenter, reports have emerged that Brad Pitt will contest Angelina Jolie’s bid for sole physical custody of their six children.

— Further afield in London, the wax Brangelina figures at Madame Tussauds have also separated — now standing “a respectful distance from each other,” according to a representative for the wax museum.

— Meanwhile in the world of late night, Chelsea Handler (BFF of Jennifer Aniston and open hater of Jolie), relished in the news. In a recording for her Netflix talk show, the comedian considered the rumors of Pitt’s drug and alcohol use: “I wonder why he needed to self medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?”