Brie Larson didn’t clap for Casey Affleck’s Oscar win | amNewYork

Actions may have spoken louder than words — and applause — for Brie Larson at Sunday night’s Oscars.

The actress, who presented Casey Affleck with the Best Actor award for his role in “Manchester by the Sea,” stood still on the stage with hands by her sides as Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre cheered for the star.

Though she hasn’t publicly commented on the moment, Larson’s actions were widely interpreted as a silent protest against Affleck, who was accused of sexually harassing two women while working on the 2010 film “I’m Still Here.”

While the related legal action was settled out of court, the incident has followed the 41-year-old actor.

Larson, 27, has been an advocate for sexual assault survivors since her role in “Room,” which earned her the 2016 Best Actress Academy Award.